What we learned in Seahawks' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

2) Like many a Seahawk, Dunlap had a quiet Week 10 in a loss to the Rams. But he had a very loud response against the Cardinals, culminating with a game-sealing sack of ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ that has Seattle (7-3) atop the NFC West and Arizona (6-4) looking up. Dunlap responded from his quiet Week 10 with his second impactful performance in three games with Seattle. Dunlap had two sacks, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and four tackles overall. Since he was traded to Seattle from Cincinnati he's helped to fill a huge Seahawks need in the pass-rushing department and you can't help but wonder after Thursday if his inspired play is rubbing off on the rest of the defense. The Seahawks have been in need of playmakers on the defensive end all season. They've needed to make stops and simply could not. On Thursday, Dunlap delivered the Seahawks' most emphatic stop of the season -- and he's only been there three games.

3) Favoring his shoulder too often for Cardinals fans not to be worrisome, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ still went back and forth with Wilson just as he did four weeks prior. Working feverishly to force another overtime classic, Murray was instead sacked by Dunlap and the Cardinals came up short. Murray produced a pair of TD throws and 269 yards on 29-of-42 passing. He only had 15 yards on five carries, which might have been equal parts Kliff Kingsbury caution and the Seahawks' inspired defensive play. Murray held his own with Wilson once again, though, and showed up for prime time yet again. A loss is never easy to take, but Murray played well. The only area of concern to take from this evening as it concerns the Cardinals QB is just how healthy that aforementioned shoulder is as it was attended to plenty on the Arizona sideline.

4) It wasn't just Dunlap who had a stellar showing defensively for the Seahawks. Considering the opponent and the importance, this was the Seahawks most impressive defensive performance of the season. Rightfully maligned for the duration of this campaign, the Seahawks defense held the Cardinals to 107 yards and seven points on five first-half drives, accentuated by three three-and-outs. Just days removed from hauling in a win and perhaps the play of the year, Cardinals receiver ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ was held in check to the tune of five catches for 51 yards. Arizona's offense ended the game with 314 yards and tied its lowest point total for the campaign. Dunlap had the lasting highlight, but the defense as a unit looked better than it has and if there's anyway this carries forward, Thursday night will prove to be a pivotal turning point for the Seahawks.

5) Though the first half was largely a forgettable one for the Cardinals as they trailed 16-7, rookie first-rounder ﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ tallied four tackles and a sack. It was a positive development as Simmons' role on the defense grows following a slow start. Ahead of this game, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said the team needed to get Simmons more playing time and the versatile defender did well. At game's end, Simmons had rattled off a team-high 10 tackles, the sack and two tackles for loss. This was a tough defeat for the Cards, but their first-rounder provided his finest showing yet and that's at the very least a promising development to take out of this one.

6) It's unlikely ﻿Carlos Hyde﻿ will ever get his due, but on this night he came back from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him the past three games and ran with might and bad intention. With ﻿Chris Carson﻿ still absent, Hyde made big runs and delivered some big hits to sorrowful Cardinals defenders. He also recovered a fumble on a botched toss from Wilson that could've altered the entire night. He had a game-high 79 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries on this night. Last season, his only one in Houston, he had his first 1,000-yard campaign in his seventh season. The Seahawks are Hyde's fifth team, but this rolling stone got going when the Seahawks needed him on Thursday.