What we learned from Vikings' win over Bears

3) Having strung a pair of victories together in Weeks 8-9, the Vikings did so without much from Thielen, who had previously hauled in five TDs over a four-week span. Previous to Monday, Thielen had just one score in 11 games against the Bears. That was all changed on Monday. Beginning with a sensational left-handed grab to open the scoring, Thielen finished with just four catches for 43 yards, but had two touchdowns, once again reaffirming his nose for the end zone. Thielen is now tied for the league-lead with nine touchdowns. In many ways, the belief that Cook has been carrying the Vikings is true. However, with Thielen and a sensational rookie all rounding into stellar form, the Vikings' offense is gaining steam amid a winning streak.

4) Much like Bears head coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor sprinkled in some razzle-dazzle, tom foolery, motion and misdirection. And much like Nagy, Lazor didn't ignite the offense with any of it or do much toward putting forth an entertaining product. More often than not, it routinely boiled down to ﻿Nick Foles﻿ rolling around and throwing from all angles, finding sporadic success, but more often disappointment. The Bears offense's night essentially began with a ﻿Harrison Smith﻿ interception off a ball that went through the hands of ﻿Anthony Miller﻿ and came to a close moments after Foles was carted off the field. In between, the Bears offense wasted exceptional performances by the team's special teams and defense. Chicago turned two takeaways into just three points. An offensive TD was never found. The Bears somehow only put together 149 total yards against the NFL's No. 29 defense. Somebody new was calling the plays. A new back was in the backfield. It's possible when the Bears return from their bye to play the mighty Packers that they will have somebody else at quarterback. But this is the same dismal and painful story for a Chicago offense that's lingered along while the rest of the squad does all it can. Changes have been made. Perhaps they're not the right ones, perhaps they're not enough. But answers to the Bears' offensive problems are as difficult to come by as points these days.