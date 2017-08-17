What we learned from Thursday's preseason games

Early concerns on the Cutler front were two-fold: (1) Would he hit the field in football shape after a trifling foray into broadcasting and (2) show any semblance of chemistry with his newfound gaggle of pass-catchers? No major concerns emerged on either front, with Cutler fitting in as well as anything we've seen from the sidelined Ryan Tannehill. Evidence of this came on Cutler's second drive, which failed to deliver points but showcased the quarterback running a no-huddle version of the offense on his first night on the job.