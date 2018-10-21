What we learned from Sunday's Week 7 games

It's always easy to criticize a coach's gutsy decision to "go for it" when things don't work out, but Vrabel's gut instinct did work well during the team's improbable overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. Vrabel almost certainly doesn't care (or doesn't know) the Titans have failed to convert on their last seven two-point attempts dating back to 2015. The Titans might be the NFL's best 3-4 team or they could be considered only a couple plays away from being a 1-6 squad following skin-of-their teeth performances against the Eagles and Texans. The true measure of the Titans will come when they manage to pull together a consistent effort -- something that's been lacking so far. Once that happens, they might see the level of respect Taylor Lewan forcefully asserted they were worthy of three weeks ago.