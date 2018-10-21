Melvin Gordon will not play for Chargers vs. Titans

Melvin Gordon is a no-go for London.

The talented Los Angeles Chargers running back is inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium because of a hamstring injury.

Gordon showed up on the injury report Friday after Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told NFL Network's Melissa Stark he thought dehydration was to blame for the former first-round pick not feeling 100 percent. On Saturday, he was downgraded to questionable for the contest.

Gordon's unavailability could be a bad omen for the team -- the Chargers are 0-5 in games without Gordon since he was drafted in 2015. The 25-year-old has tallied 466 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground, both of which rank third in the league for a potent Chargers offense that enters the contest ranked fifth in total offense.

With Gordon out, expect to see a good helping of Austin Ekeler toting the ball against the Titans on Sunday as the Chargers look to extend their winning streak to four games.