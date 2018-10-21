Drew Brees becomes fourth QB with 500 TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday added another career accomplishment to his record-setting season.

Brees threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Benjamin Watson in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens to become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have 500 career touchdown passes.

The Saints signal-caller joins Peyton Manning (539), Hall of Famer Brett Favre (508) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (504) in the exclusive club.

Sunday proved the third time this season Brees entered his name in the record books as one of the NFL's all-time prolific passers.

Brees became the league's all-time career passing leader in Week 5 and the all-time career completions leader in Week 3.

Since throwing his first touchdown pass to tight end Freddie Jones in 2001 as a member of the San Diego Chargers, Brees has added numerous exploits on his career worthy of the Hall of Fame.

He is the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards in a single season five times and stands alone as the league's most accurate career passer with a 67.1 completion percentage, among other achievements.

The 39-year-old Brees' charge up the league's passing leaderboard isn't finished with 10 regular season games to go and potentially beyond.

Manning's career touchdown passes record is well within reach of Brees and Brady, and either quarterback could break it in 2019.