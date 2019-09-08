What we learned from Sunday's Week 1 games

He opened the third quarter with a 25-yard rush on the Rams' third play to push them into the red zone. He followed that with a 5-yard rush two plays later; the drive ended with a 27-yard field goal. In the fourth quarter, Gurley demonstrated his power on several timely runs to the tune of 58 yards, including two back-to-back runs for 12 yards to put the game away in the final two minutes. Gurley's day may have ended with no TDs but 97 yards on 14 carries is by no means a bad outing. Add that in with Brown's 11 carries for 53 yards and two scores and the Rams' run game already looks potent.