What we learned from Saturday's NFL games

They're still fairly young, though, and it was one of those youngsters who almost made a devastating error late. Second-year safety Marcell Harris had an interception in his hands but dropped the wounded duck sent his way by Jared Goff, and the Rams were able to get a game-tying field goal at the end of the possession. It was a veteran -- the veteran -- who changed the game for good. Emmanuel Sanders has been a tremendous addition for these Niners, who lacked a seasoned presence in their passing game prior to his arrival, and that paid off when he found himself wide open down the middle of the field in the final minute, catching a 46-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to set up the game-winning field goal.