Houston Texans clinch back-to-back AFC South titles

Back-to-back AFC South titles belong to the Houston Texans.

Following their 23-20 victory over the Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon in Tampa Bay, the Texans clinched the AFC South championship, their second in a row, fourth in five seasons and sixth in the franchise's history.

The Texans' win on Saturday was buoyed by a host of takeaways from their defense, but there was no taking away the crown from Houston.

In the offseason, the Colts were seen as prohibitive division favorites, but then Andrew Luck retired and it was seen as anybody's division.

However, from start to finish, Deshaun Watson and the Texans have been in the mix for first, fending off an early challenge from the Colts and a late surge from the Titans.

The win came to be as Houston had five takeaways, including four interceptions of Jameis Winston. Texans cornerback Bradley Roby returned a Winston interception 27 yards for a score on the first drive of the game, while running back Carlos Hyde had the only offensive touchdown of the Texans' clincher.

On Saturday, they beat the Bucs for their second win in a row and the fourth in their last five -- consequently exactly the numbering of their division-title fortunes.