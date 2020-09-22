What we learned from Raiders' home-opening win over Saints

The autumn wind is a desert gust. For the first time, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted an NFL game in shiny new Allegiant Stadium with the New Orleans Saints looking to play homecoming spoilers. However, Derek Carr and the Raiders stood tall against the challenge of a team perceived as a Super Bowl contender and behind a three-touchdown day from the Silver and Black signal-caller, Las Vegas won its home opener, 34-24, against New Orleans.

1) A nickname already adorns the Las Vegas Raiders' span-new Allegiant Stadium confines, but for the first time, the Silver and Black christened the "Death Star" with an NFL football game. And playing under the Monday night lights in the NFL's newest city, Derek Carr and the Raiders were efficient and impressive on both sides of the ball en route to victory. Carr tossed three touchdowns and captained a pair of lengthy second-half scoring drives that led to the win. Perhaps most impressive, though, was Carr's night – 28-for-38 for 282 yards, the three TDs, no picks and a 120.7 QB rating – was reminiscent of an evening from the future Hall of Famer opposing him, Drew Brees. He racked up the stats, he managed drives and Carr led the Raiders to a surprising victory over the Saints and what could be a pivotal opening act in the Raiders' new home.