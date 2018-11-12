What we learned from Giants' win over 49ers

With New York down by three, Manning ran a choppy two-minute drill to take back the lead. First, Eli connected with a wide-open Evan Engram on a 31-yard parabola. Then, the Giants picked up two consecutive first downs by targeting tightly covered Giants and forcing questionable 49ers defensive penalties. Near the red zone, Manning connected with a crossing Barkley who did yeoman's work to get the ball to the 12-yard line. Eli closed out the drive with tosses to Engram and a beautiful throw to a leaping Sterling Shepard near the pylon for six. It was a throwback to Giants comebacks of yesteryear, a thrilling finish that proved Manning's not yet finished.