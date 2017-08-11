What we learned from Friday's preseason games

Mahomes displayed the rifle arm that shot him up the draft board in the spring, squeezing a few passes in tight windows (some were dropped) and finding open receivers elsewhere. It's also the preseason, meaning there was plenty of subpar play in the second half, though most was not Mahomes' fault. The quarterback finished with 7-of-9 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown, which came as a result of a risky throw across his body into traffic. But hey, it worked.