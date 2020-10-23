What we learned from Eagles' win over Giants

One-win teams collided on Thursday with plenty of ups, downs and everything in between. Though it wasn't always pretty, it was dramatic. The NFC East tilt came down to the wire, with Carson Wentz throwing a beautiful game-winning touchdown score to Boston Scott and a Brandon Graham forced fumble sealing the Philadelphia Eagles' 22-21 win over the New York Giants.

1) Long lamented for his inability to stay healthy, Carson Wentz is now bounding about recklessly, throwing playground passes and rushing right at defenders in the hopes of willing the Eagles around, over and through their struggles. He's putting his team's tribulations upon his shoulders and it's having adverse effects -- and dramatically triumphant ones. On an evening in which he was sacked three times and threw a horrible interception, Wentz also had three total touchdowns and a season-high 359 yards passing. The last of his touchdowns was a beautiful throw in an ugly game that found Boston Scott for the game-winning score. Wentz is trying to do too much and there are plenty of signs that he's regressing, but dang it if he doesn't just keep coming back. Wentz simply won't go down easy and with him, neither will Philadelphia. The oft-injured former first-rounder is doing anything he can to keep his team's hopes alive, often falling flat, but on this night that was not the case. It's impossible to argue that Wentz' shaky play hasn't hurt the 2-4-1 Eagles, but it's equally impossible to argue that when success is found he's not orchestrating it. Good, bad and ugly -- for which there was plenty on Tuesday night -- Wentz is leading the Eagles and they're going to go as high -- or low -- as he can carry them.