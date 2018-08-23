What we learned from Browns' victory over Eagles

"I thought he did some good things," Jackson said. "I think Baker has completed some huge balls and made some plays. Obviously, the interception was unfortunate -- I think he was getting hit as he's trying to throw -- that's a tough one. ... The last two weeks, he sees in the National Football League it's a grind. It doesn't always go the way you want it to and you just got to fight through and play and keep making plays, and I saw that in him. There's no flinch in him at all. He competes and that's what you look for."