What to watch for in Los Angeles Chargers-New Orleans Saints on 'MNF'

What will Alvin Kamara do next?

A lot of attention -- and rightfully so -- has been paid to the absence of Michael Thomas, who will miss a fourth-straight game. But, as the numbers show, the Saints have managed to stay among the NFL's highest-scoring offenses (30.8 PPG). At the center of this production has been Alvin Kamara﻿. The dynamic playmaker entered Week 5 leading the league with 557 yards and seven TDs from scrimmage. Since Week 2, Kamara leads the Saints with 25 receptions (27 targets) for 270 yards. His ability to shift into a more prominent role in the passing game combined with Latavius Murray﻿'s hard-nosed running gives the offense a viable one-two punch to operate around. Brees hasn't been airing it out like he has in previous years, due in part to the lack of a reliable downfield target, but Kamara's shiftiness has turned a number of short yardage passes into big plays. Against a ravaged Chargers pass defense that has given 263 YPG (eighth-most), Kamara could have yet another sensational outing.

Who will step up on Bolts D if Joey Bosa is hindered?

The Chargers have six sacks on the year. Joey Bosa﻿, who has been dealing with a trio of ailments over the past week, owns three of those. Should Bosa play as expected, it's likely he won't be at 100 percent and could still draw several double teams. If that's the case, who will step up and make life difficult for a QB with one of the NFL's quickest releases? Here's looking at you, Jerry Tillery and Uchenna Nwosu﻿. Those two have been promising pieces along the D-line, and will have a tall task to overcome against one of the league's best O-lines. L.A. owns one of the league's lowest blitz rates and, given Brees' proficiency on underneath routes, the linebackers will already have their hands full. It won't be easy but pressuring Brees will be crucial, especially if L.A.'s offense continues to struggle with turnovers (seven over their last three).

Saints in search of stop gap in red zone