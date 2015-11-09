What to watch for in Bears-Chargers 'MNF' clash

With Forte on the shelf this week, I'm expecting Adam Gase to utilize the quick pass attack to Jeffery as an extension of the run game -- with Eddie Royal also out, Jeffery's importance balloons in that area. Jeffery has been a difference-maker for the Bears when he's been healthy this season. The wideout leads the NFL in yards per game (113.7), is third in targets per game (12.3) and fifth in receptions per contest (7.7). He gives Jay Cutler a big body to trust in the red zone. Jason Verrett is questionable with a groin injury. The corner has been studly this season and we expect him to shadow Jeffery, assuming he's healthy enough to play. The game will tilt toward whichever playmaker wins this matchup.