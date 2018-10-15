What to watch for in 49ers-Packers on 'MNF'

Veteran pass-catcher Pierre Garcon is the biggest name among Niners targets, but his play has been quiet of late. I'd keep an eye on tight end George Kittle, currently operating as a near weekly guarantee to rumble through secondaries. He's battling a knee issue, but Kittle has been a favorite of fill-in starter C.J. Beathard, whose yardage through the air over the past two weeks -- 288 yards against the Chargers and 300 in last week's loss to the Cardinals -- tops all three of Garoppolo's appearances. Beathard has four picks in two games, though, one area he must correct on the road against a Packers defense desperate for takeaways after generating just six all season.