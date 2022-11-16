What the doctor ordered? OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif working out for banged-up Jets

The doctor could be returning to Florham Park.

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working out for the New York Jets on Wednesday and could sign to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

LDT paused his NFL career over the summer while beginning a medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. With the residency over, he's now ready for a possible return.

Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt out of the 2020 season when he left the Kansas City Chiefs to help aid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The guard wouldn't play another snap for the Chiefs and was traded to the Jets last fall.