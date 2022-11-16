What the doctor ordered? OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif working out for banged-up Jets

The doctor could be returning to Florham Park.
Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working out for the New York Jets on Wednesday and could sign to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
LDT paused his NFL career over the summer while beginning a medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. With the residency over, he's now ready for a possible return.
Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt out of the 2020 season when he left the Kansas City Chiefs to help aid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The guard wouldn't play another snap for the Chiefs and was traded to the Jets last fall.
Gang Green has been rocked by offensive line injuries this season. Adding a trusty vet like Duvernay-Tardif could help protect the unit as the Jets push toward their first playoff bid since 2010. And, hey, with all the injuries, it can't hurt to have another doctor around.