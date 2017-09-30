What's sparked the rise of productive late-round wide receivers?

WHAT is Chiefs rookie sensation Kareem Hunt's biggest hurdle to continuing his amazing start? Health, probably. He's the first player ever to have a 50-plus yard touchdown from scrimmage in his first three NFL games -- answering the questions scouts had about his big-play ability -- and leads the league by far with 401 rushing yards on just 47 carries. (By comparison, fellow rookie Dalvin Cook ranks second with 288 yards, on 61 carries.) It'll be worth monitoring Hunt's workload going forward, considering the plan was to split time with Spencer Ware and wear-and-tear was one of the concerns that caused Hunt to slide to the third round. He had 855 touches at Toledo despite missing five games with injuries and two more because of a suspension in his sophomore and junior seasons. He played most of his senior year with a cast protecting a broken wrist. "I felt like there was a lot of miles already taken off his tires," said one scout who studied Hunt extensively. "They rode him. They rode him hard. Every year, he had something (injury-wise). You're hoping this guy can hang in there." The Redskins' second-ranked run defense gets the next crack at stopping him Sunday.