Seahawks players start fund to support social equality

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday the launching of a charitable fund aimed at supporting education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice.

The Seahawks Players Equality & Justice For All Action Fund is part of the effort being made by Seattle players to work closely with community and business leaders to provide grants to nonprofits that support social equality initiatives.

"We've had a lot of requests from people outside of the building of, 'how can I help, where can I donate, how can I do my part?'" Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin told the team's official website. "So we wanted to give them a place to do that, but also players have an opportunity to do so as well. Then secondly, we wanted to have a central, unified effort, really allowing the name to speak for itself. It started here with the Seattle Seahawks players, the organization itself, and all the funds go to important programs for equality and justice, and it's an action fund to put things into action. I thought it was really comprehensive, and a very collaborative effort on the part of a lot of guys in the locker room."

The announcement of the fund comes less than a week after players chose not to take part in the national anthem prior to their game against the Tennessee Titans. Several of the players on the Seahawks' roster are deeply involved in social justice causes, and Baldwin said the decision to formally start a fund was important for them to continue their mission to take a unified action on social issues.

"I think that was really important, because for the longest time now, we've been trying to figure out, what can we do as a team to impact change?" Baldwin told Seahawks.com. "And this is something that's really tangible to all of us. And again, we really wanted this to be a unified effort. We've been trying to make a unified demonstration, a unified message, and now this is a unified action we can all take. And now we're going to be able to incorporate people outside of the building."

For more information about the fund, please go to Seahawks.com/ActionFund.