What, me worry? Rams brass calm, cool and collected on draft day

After our first on-air report from outside the "war room," where we focused on a placard on the exit door that said "Do Not Enter," O'Brien led me to the war room entry around a corner. About 20 yards down the hallway, Spagnuolo walked past. Then he backed up and walked toward us. We knew he wasn't totally enamored with NFL Network/NFL.com getting such access, so we figured we were going to catch a little heat, especially as the anxiety was building with five hours before the start of the draft.