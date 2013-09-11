What first-year-eligible candidates will make Hall of Fame?

Dungy and Holmgren both have strong cases. Then again, so do Jimmy Johnson, Don Coryell and Tom Flores. None of them are in the Hall of Fame. My man, Elliot Harrison, did a great job projecting the next 50 Hall of Famers in a piece written last month. He put Dungy in next year's class but didn't have Holmgren making it at all. That sounds about right, although I wouldn't be surprised if Dungy had to wait longer. Holmgren has a decent chance long term since he turned around two franchises.