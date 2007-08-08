Weekend Recap presented by Campbell's

This is a weekend recap test.
Published: Aug 08, 2007 at 06:02 AM
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Hayley Scamurra gets thrill showing off US hockey gold medal with Josh Allen at Bills practice
U.S. hockey Olympic gold medalist Hayley Scamurra grew up in Buffalo rooting for the Bills, never envisioning a time when anyone from the team -- let alone Josh Allen -- would one day seek out her attention.
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Browns LB Jared Verse arrives in Cleveland, says he's not here to 'fill' Myles Garrett's 'shoes'
Speaking to the media for the first time since being involved in Monday's blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Rams, Jared Verse admitted he was initially "upset" by the news but looks forward to being a part of a team "that believed in me."