Week 7 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

- WHERE: State Farm Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
SAINTS
- WR Michael Thomas
- WR Jarvis Landry
- TE Adam Trautman
- G Andrus Peat
- CB Paulson Adebo
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- DE Payton Turner
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen told NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Thursday that he is closer to returning and could see the field as early as Sunday, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air.
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is frustrated with his usage and role with the team, has asked for a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters on Thursday that he's starting Sunday against the Lions.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Don't look now, but the Jets are 4-2 and their young cast of playmakers is collectively breaking out. At the front of that group is Quinnen Williams, a former first-round pick who has picked the perfect time to elevate his performance.
Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Wednesday addressed Tom Brady's much-publicized sideline outburst during last Sunday's loss the the Steelers.
Now that Carson Wentz is out due to a fractured finger, backup Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke is back in the driver's seat, starting this Sunday against the Packers.
Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 100. Grant Gordon chronicles the versatile Cardinals star whom Jim Thorpe called the "greatest football player I have ever seen."
Could the Panthers trade franchise star Christian McCaffrey? With reporters regarding his status swirling, McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday that he's doing his best to ignore the talk.
NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!