Week 7 Cheat Sheet

The Lions went off for eight sacks last week. The back end of the Lions' No. 1 ranked defense has given a dominant front four time to get to the quarterback each contest this season. Meanwhile, the Saints have surprisingly lacked big plays. New Orleans' line has performed well at times this season but will need a big effort to keep Drew Brees clean. If Brees gets time, he could carve up the Lions. But if Ndamukong Suh, Ezekiel Ansah and Co. get consistent pressure, it could be another big-play deficient day for the Saints.