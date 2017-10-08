Week 6 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

Speaking of those wide receiver injuries, the Giants were simply decimated, with Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall, Dwayne Harris, and Odell Beckham Jr. all going down, the latter two possibly for the season. The next man up is Roger Lewis, a second-year pro out of Bowling Green who has 15 career catches to his name. They'll have to sign a veteran or call someone up from the practice squad, but the volume could be there for Lewis in Week 6. Unfortunately for Lewis (and the Giants), they're travelling to face the "No Fly Zone" and the ferocious Denver defense. He definitely needs to be added, though starting him right away could be risky. (Percent owned: 0.2, FAAB suggestion: 5-10 percent)