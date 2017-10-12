Week 6 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

Which Case Keenum will show up on Sunday? The one who carved up the Buccaneers defense for 369 yards and three touchdowns? Or the one who completed under 55 percent of his passes with no touchdowns in his other two starts this year? Those in a pinch could stream Keenum at home against the Packers, as two of their top secondary players (Morgan Burnett, Kevin King) are battling injuries. Speaking of injuries, Stefon Diggs injured his groin on Monday Night Football, which is concerning as that was the same ailment that plagued Diggs throughout the 2016 campaign. He's officially out for this contest, so expect more targets headed toward Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph. Thielen has five-plus catches in every game this year and eight-plus targets in four of five. An increased workload could set him up for a monster outing. Rudolph has been frustrating in fantasy this year, with up-and-down target totals. He's only seen six-plus targets twice after seeing six-plus in 13 games last year. Still, he's probably worth streaming against the Packers, especially if Diggs is out or limited. As for the backfield, the prevailing wisdom following Dalvin Cook's injury was that veteran Latavius Murray would assume most of the workhorse role. That wasn't the case against the Bears, as Jerick McKinnon (finally) broke out. Fantasy fans have been wishing for this for years, and it may finally be a reality. I'd flex McKinnon and bench Murray this week, as while the genie may be out of the bottle, another week could tell us a whole lot about how the Vikings plan to use these two moving forward. Normally the Vikings at home are a fantasy must-start, but not when facing a red-hot Aaron Rodgers.