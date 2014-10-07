Week 5 winners and losers

Cogent Eagles analysis: There's just no way to make sense of this team. You can make the case that they are 4-1 despite all their offensive line injuries and shaky play by Foles -- that has the makings of a team with major room for improvement. You can also make the case that no one on their defense scares opponents and that their special teams dominance can't last. Foles' play was poor even when the line was healthy in Week 1. This team could go in any direction, but it's hard to imagine Chip Kelly letting it sink.