Week 4 fantasy football matchups preview

Let's not be coy, the Patriots offense has not been the juggernaut we're used to seeing. Tom Brady is QB21 after three weeks and there is some reason to be concerned. Hopefully, Josh Gordon can inject life into an inconsistent passing game, though his health (hamstring) could have something to say about it. Without Rex Burkhead (injured reserve -- neck), the running back duties will now be split between James White and Sony Michel, though Michel has been uninspiring so far this season. Gronk has been lackluster the past two weeks, but his role in the offense makes him impossible to sit. For those of you who don't believe in Miami's early-season surge, the Pats defense could be a streaming play.