Week 4 cornerback rankings: Josh Norman is the new No. 1

In this week's divisional contest vs. the Broncos, the Raiders corners have to look out for the play-action pass. Denver QB Trevor Siemian is at his best when C.J. Anderson and the run game are rolling. When corners face dynamic passing offenses -- like those of the Packers and Saints -- they are focused on receivers and prepared to stay in coverage for most of the game. But when facing a team like Denver that loves play action, cornerbacks can often get lured to sleep. Wide receivers are physical and will block and block and block, until they catch you sleeping. They'll block then run by, leaving the CB in the dust. Tackling is key in these matchups, so Amerson and Smith must be dialed in on every snap.