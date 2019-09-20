Bold Predictions

Week 3 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson outthrows Patrick Mahomes; Giants win

Published: Sep 20, 2019 at 02:32 AM

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 3:

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes. It's the most-anticipated matchup of Week 3, and with good reason: Both teams rank in the top three in total offense and top five in scoring and passing. I think we all expect Mahomes to dazzle us through the air, but Jackson's performance could go a number of ways, as we've seen him win games this season with both his arm and legs. In this game, Jackson goes toe-to-toe with Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium and finishes with more passing yards than the reigning league MVP. The Daniel Jones era gets underway Sunday against the Buccaneers in Tampa, and Giants fans should be excited. The rookie quarterback posted an 85.3 completion percentage and 137.3 passer rating in the preseason. In his regular-season debut, Jones will throw for 300 yards and lead New York to its first victory of the 2019 season. Kansas City was part of the highest-scoring contest in 2018 ( Rams over Chiefs, 54-51), and it happens again this season -- this time against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who are averaging 41 points per game heading into Week 3. Prepare for offensive fireworks Sunday at Arrowhead when these two teams combine for 100 points. The Browns' offense started clicking a bit last week, and we finally got to really see the Baker Mayfield- Odell Beckham Jr. connection we've all been waiting for. This week against the Rams' fifth-ranked defense on "Sunday Night Football," Beckham and Jarvis Landry get 120-plus receiving yards. Brissett has yet to reach 200 yards passing in a game this season. And he's only thrown for 300 yards in two of his 19 career starts. The fourth-year pro has a huge day against the Falcons' defense and finishes with 400 passing yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

