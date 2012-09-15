 Skip to main content
Advertising

Game Picks

Week 2 predictions: Broncos will top Falcons; 49ers over Lions

Published: Sep 15, 2012 at 12:46 PM
Harbaugh-Schwartz-120915-IL.jpg

Kansas City Chiefs: 23 Buffalo Bills 13
Sunday 1 p.m. ET CBS

Last year, the Buffalo Bills crumbled after losing Fred Jackson, who was as important to his team as the quarterback is to many other clubs. So this looks like a "get well" game for a Kansas City Chiefs defense that was on the wrong end of Matt Ryan's coming-out party for the Atlanta Falcons last week.

New Orleans Saints: 27 Carolina Panthers 17
Sunday 1 p.m. ET FOX

Who had the New Orleans Saints co-starring in someone else's show last Sunday? What caught the coaches off guard wasn't that the Washington Redskins threw Baylor-style stuff at them with Robert Griffin III. It was the amount of it. In a way, that prepared them for Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers this week.

Cleveland Browns: 6 Cincinnati Bengals 14
Sunday 1 p.m. ET CBS

The Cincinnati Bengals sure didn't look like the team I thought it would be on Monday night. And the Cleveland Browns' defense figures to make things tough on Andy Dalton in a short week. But I like the Bengals' prideful defense to be equal to the challenge here, and keep Brandon Weeden on the skids.

Minnesota Vikings: 20 Indianapolis Colts: 38
Sunday 1 p.m. ET FOX

Just a feeling on this one. Andrew Luck threw three picks for the Indianapolis Colts in Chicago, but kept fighting behind an overmatched offensive line. Playing at Lucas Oil Stadium for real for the first time, Luck will look like he did in his preseason home debut, which is to say he'll riddle the Minnesota Vikings defense.

Houston Texans: 34 Jacksonville Jaguars: 20
Sunday 1 p.m. ET CBS

Incredible to think that 23 minutes into their season, the Houston Texans trailed the Miami Dolphins, 3-0. Seven minutes later, it was 24-3, Houston. That speaks to the all-around brilliance of the Texans' roster, which will be too much for the Jacksonville Jaguars to handle at this point.

Oakland Raiders: 12 Miami Dolphins: 9
Sunday 1 p.m. ET CBS

One scout who followed Ryan Tannehill in the Big 12 said this week that it was asking a lot "for him to play well as a rookie, based on his experience. ... He's in for some trouble this year." The Oakland Raiders did show on Monday night that they can, indeed, create some trouble for the quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals: 9 New England Patriots: 24
Sunday 1 p.m. ET FOX

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick pulled out this stat the other day: The Arizona Cardinals have won eight of their last 10. It's true, and it's because of an overlooked defense that will give Tom Brady and Co. some trouble. Just not nearly enough to overcome their own challenged offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13 New York Giants: 26
Sunday 1 p.m. ET FOX

Greg Schiano's Jersey homecoming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a nice story and all, but it's hard to believe the New York Giants won't come out with their guns blazing, given that they had 10 days to prepare after that season-opening loss.

Baltimore Ravens: 24 Philadelphia Eagles 20
Sunday 1 p.m. ET CBS

Great as Joe Flacco looked on Monday, the challenge is different this week, with the disruptive Philadelphia Eagles defensive line facing a Baltimore Ravens offensive front that still has questions to answer. To pass this test, Flacco might need to do more on his feet.

Dallas Cowboys: 19 Seattle Seahawks 13
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET FOX

The Seattle Seahawks' defense is, like the unit in Arizona, better than most realize and will give Tony Romo fits. But the Dallas Cowboys' corners will make things tough on Seattle's receivers and Russell Wilson.

Washington Redskins: 23 St. Louis Rams: 24
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET FOX

Would you believe this could be the best game of the weekend? The St. Louis Rams didn't win last week, but they showed promise in Detroit, especially on defense. And this looks like a pretty decent spot for them to get Win 1 of the Jeff Fisher era.

New York Jets: 16 Pittsburgh Steelers: 17
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't win in Week 1, both teams acquitted themselves well last Sunday. As I stated in my column on the New York Jets, I really like the vibe in the locker room right now. But this is one of those where it's much easier to think that each team will come out at 1-1. So I'll go with that flimsy logic.

Tennessee Titans: 13 San Diego Chargers: 27
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

The Tennessee Titans' season-opening loss exposed problems on their offense line. In fact, one club official said Chris Johnson's struggles were about "80 percent" the fault of his blockers. Not good when facing what looks like a revitalized San Diego Chargers defensive front.

Detroit Lions: 17 San Francisco 49ers: 20
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

My favorite game of the week, and not just because it's The Handshake Bowl. What the Niners proved at Lambeau, again, is that NFL games can still be won at the line of scrimmage. That's where they'll win this one, too, in what should be a blood-and-guts affair at the 'Stick.

Denver Broncos: 34 Atlanta Falcons: 31
Monday 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Fantastic matchup, especially if you're like me and you think Ryan's Week 1 performance was a sign of things to come. Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos win here, though, because of something that the 36-year-old veteran showed against Pittsburgh: He's adjusting to what he is, rather than trying to be what he was.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @albertbreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL picks: Chiefs to upset Ravens on Championship Sunday? Will Lions or 49ers earn Super Bowl berth?

Can Patrick Mahomes and the underdog Chiefs knock off the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens in Baltimore? Will the Lions upset the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history? Check the game picks for Championship Sunday!
news

NFL picks: Will Bucs top Lions in Divisional Round? Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen in Buffalo?

Will the Buccaneers storm Detroit and upset the Lions in a raucous Ford Field? And who wins the latest installment of Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen? Check out all of the Divisional Round game picks!
news

Super Wild Card Weekend NFL game picks: Bills unanimous winners over Steelers; Eagles or Bucs?

Can Josh Allen and the Bills survive the Pittsburgh Steelers? Who wins Monday night's showdown between the banged-up Eagles and Bucs? Check out all of the game picks for Super Wild Card Weekend!
news

Week 18 NFL picks: Bills or Dolphins in de facto AFC East title game? Will Packers punch playoff ticket?

Which teams will punch a playoff ticket on the final Sunday of the 2023 regular season? Who prevails in the de facto AFC East title game: Buffalo or Miami? Check out all of the Week 18 game picks!
news

Week 17 NFL picks: Ravens unanimously chosen to beat Dolphins; Bucs top Saints to clinch NFC South

Can the Ravens lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday? Will the Buccaneers clinch the NFC South by taking down the Saints? Check out all of the Week 17 game picks!
news

Week 16 NFL picks: Will Ravens or 49ers prevail in epic Christmas clash?

Who wins an epic Christmas clash between the Ravens and 49ers? Check out all of the Week 16 game picks!
news

Week 15 NFL picks: Will Bills end Cowboys' 5-game win streak? Ravens unanimously chosen over Jags

Can the Bills end the Cowboys' five-game win streak? Who prevails in a fascinating showdown between the Ravens and Jaguars? Will Tommy DeVito spin more magic for the Giants? Check out all of the Week 15 game picks!
news

Week 14 NFL picks: Dolphins unanimously chosen to beat Titans; Packers top Giants for fourth straight

Who wins the enticing quarterback duel between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes? Will the Eagles or Cowboys prevail in Sunday night's massive NFC East matchup? Check out the Week 14 NFL game picks!
news

Week 13 NFL picks: Who wins epic matchup between 49ers and Eagles? Will Broncos stay hot in Houston?

Who wins an epic showdown between the 49ers and Eagles? Will the Broncos stay hot in Houston? Can Jordan Love hang with Patrick Mahomes on the prime-time stage? Check out the Week 13 NFL game picks!
news

Week 12 NFL picks: Eagles unanimously predicted to beat Bills; who wins Jaguars-Texans AFC South gem?

Can the Bills hand the Eagles just their second loss of the season? Who will win a spicy AFC South showdown between the Jaguars and Texans? Check out the Week 12 NFL game picks!
news

Week 11 NFL picks: Steelers or Browns in AFC North bout? Who wins Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch?

Do the Steelers or Browns prevail in Sunday's crucial AFC North showdown? Can the Vikings extend the league's longest active winning streak? Will the Eagles or Chiefs take Monday's Super Bowl rematch? Check out the Week 11 NFL game picks!
news

Week 10 NFL picks: 49ers get right in Jacksonville, while Bengals and Ravens stay red hot at home

Can the 49ers get back on track Sunday in Jacksonville? Will the Bengals and Ravens, who are each hosting a challenging visitor, stay red hot? Check out the Week 10 NFL game picks!