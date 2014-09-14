Week 2 fantasy football notebook

» In San Diego, running back Ryan Mathews was carted off with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and is questionable to return. He hurt his knee trying to recover his own fumble, his second of the game. Add him to the long list of fantasy starters who went down on Sunday. Expect Donald Brown and Danny Woodhead to split the load in the Chargers' backfield going forward. The waiver-wire will be busy this week. - MF