Week 2 fantasy football notebook

» That quiet night for Brandon Marshall became a loud one in a hurry, as the hobbled veteran caught three touchdowns passes from JayCutler (who had four on the night) as the Bears ruined the debut night of the 49ers' new Levi Stadium with a 28-20 comeback win. - AG
» It has been a relatively quiet night for Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery as both receivers are playing injured. However, that didn't stop Marshall from making one of the catches of the year for the Bears' first points of the night. Check out the insane grab above. - AG
» One of these days, we're going to stop dismissing Frank Gore. He has 50 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first half -- and his numbers could have been even better if he didn't have an apparent 54-yard touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty. Carlos Hyde will need to wait his turn. - MG
» Despite having a catch overturned, Martellus Bennett is the top Bears receiver right now with Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery not at 100 percent. Don't get too excited, though. Bennett is notorious for playing big in September and disappearing later in the schedule. If there's a time to trade him, this is it. - MG
» The 49ers struck first on Sunday night against the Bears as Colin Kaepernick completed a three-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree. Those who started Crabtree can finally relax a bit after he only put up two catches for 25 yards in Week 1 leaving those who started him wondering why he got such little work. * - MF*
» The Packers offense finished the day strongly, as Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb finished the game as the top two scoring wideouts in fantasy. Unfortunately, this caused Eddie Lacy to finish with just 6.10 fantasy points. Don't panic, though, as these were two of Lacy's toughest opponents on the schedule to run against.* - AG*
» Jordy Nelson is having a career day against the Jets, snagging eight passes for 194 yards (a career high) and a touchdown. This game is early in the fourth quarter, so Nelson might not be done just yet. - AG
» Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery have been officialy deemed active for Sunday night's game against the 49ers. After uncertainty regarding their playing status all week, owners can slot them into your fantasy lineups with confidence.- MF
» In San Diego, running back Ryan Mathews was carted off with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and is questionable to return. He hurt his knee trying to recover his own fumble, his second of the game. Add him to the long list of fantasy starters who went down on Sunday. Expect Donald Brown and Danny Woodhead to split the load in the Chargers' backfield going forward. The waiver-wire will be busy this week. - MF
» Updating a previous item, Jamaal Charles has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game in Denver with an ankle injury. Knile Davis is getting all the work out of the Chiefs' backfield and has 19 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns so far.- MF
» Can we stop doubting Eric Decker now? Last week he posted 74 receiving yards. So far today he has 63 yards and a touchdown. He's done it with Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning and now Geno Smith. Dude can play and should be in your fantasy lineup just about every week. - MG
» Arian Foster is doing Arian Foster things against the Raiders with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first half. Yes it's the Raiders, but Foster has looked strong in his first two games. Maybe our preseason fears were unfounded? - MG
» Chris Ivory has been the most productive back in the Jets' rushing attack thus far, with eight carries for 33 yards and a touchdown. Chris Johnson has just seven yards on six attempts.. - AG
» It's been a huge day for tight ends. Antonio Gates joins the club as he already has sixcatches for 81 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against Seattle. Kudos to those who took the risk of starting the seasoned veteran this week. - MF
» Did you start Jacob Tamme this week? Didn't think so. Well he just caught a touchdown pass from Peyton Manning #ThatHelpsNoOne. Manning loves targeting his tight ends close to the end zone, as he now has two touchdown passes to them for scores. Fantasy owners just wish it would be Orange Julius every time.- MF
» Jamaal Charles left the game against the Broncos in the first quarter on Sunday and is questionable to return with an ankle injury. While Charles' owners sweat it out, Knile Davis should see some extra work out of the Chiefs' backfield, and he already has one touchdown.- MF
» Geno Smith is off to a nice start in Green Bay. The second-year quarterback has a rushing touchdown and beautiful 29-yard touchdown strike to Eric Decker in the first quarter. On the flipside, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense haven't done much of anything -- but it's early.- AG
» More of the same from Julius Thomas and Peyton Manning as the two connected for a touchdown on the Broncos first drive of the game against Kansas City. After the duo hooked up for three scores in Week 1, they're off to a nice start again on Sunday.- MF
» At the conclusion of the early games on Sunday, Cam Newton was the highest scoring fantasy quarterback in his first game action of the 2014 season. He posted 281 passing yards with one touchdown and added 19 rushing yards. Newton also converted a 2-point conversion for a total of 19.14 fantasy points. Welcome back, Superman. - MF
» Calvin Johnson collected six receptions for 83 yards Sunday against the Panthers but failed to score a touchdown as the Lions only scored once all day. His fantasy point total remained in the single digits for Week 2 (8.30) after posting the highest total of all wide receivers in Week 1. Owners shouldn't be concerned but today's performance is somewhat disappointing.- MG
» Even a "good" game from Eli Manning (15.58 points) involved a couple of picks. That's just who he is now. But he hit Larry Donnell seven times for 81 yards. Just another reminder to start any and all tight ends against the Cardinals.
» Considering what Andre Ellington has done when he's been "questionable", we'd love to see him fully healthy. Today he posted 91 rushing yards on 15 carries with another 10 receiving yards. He's looking like the impact runner we thought he'd be. - MG
» DeMarco Murray has run hard all day long. The Cowboys running back is currently sitting at 28 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown. If the Dallas offense wants to ride Murray like this all year long, we'd be okay with that. - MG
» The Falcons officially have a pulse. Matt Ryan found Julio Jones for a 14-yard touchdown, letting their fantasy owners breathe a small sigh of relief. - AG
» Rookie wideout Sammy Watkins had a nice day against the Dolphins. He hauled in eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy owners who started him were rewarded nicely.- MF
» After a slow start to the game, Jimmy Graham has come back strong. He currently has 87 yards and two touchdowns at the end of the third quarter. Mark Ingram continues his push for more touches as he has 10 rushes for 80 yards and a touchdown. - AG
» The Bengals are putting on a clinic against the Falcons. Their defense has stymied Matt Ryan and his entire group of playmakers. Meanwhile, Jeremy Hill found the end zone for the first time as a pro, and has 13.70 fantasy points. He is averaging 5.0 yards per carry, for what it's worth. - AG
» C.J. Spiller scored on a 102-yard kickoff return for the Bills in the third quarter. He has 72 yards rushing on 10 carries on the day.- MF
» Lions fullback Jed Collins scored the first touchdown of the game against the Panthers in the third quarter on a pass from Matthew Stafford. It's Collins' first touchdown since 2012. #ThatHelpsNoOne- MF
» Even though rookie Jeremy Hill is seeing more work, Giovani Bernard is reminding everyone he is the No. 1 back in Cincy, Bernard has 129 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown with 1:59 left in the first half alone. - AG
» Remember when we said you should pick on the Dallas defense? About that ... Jake Locker is 3-of-10 for 16 yards and an interception. Yeah, that's no bueno. Hopefully he picks it up in the second half. - MG
» It's another rushing touchdown for Alfred Morris. That's the good news. The bad news is that Washington has completed 10 passes, but not a single one to Pierre Garcon. - MG
» While #Belitricks are plaguing the backfield, there's no mystery who Tom Brady's top target is today. With just under 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Julian Edelman already has four catches for 57 yards and one touchdown. - AG
» Kirk Cousins has come in throwing darts. He has one TD pass to Darrel Young and nearly threw another to Niles Paul. Fortunately, Paul was tackled on the one, allowing Alfred Morris to score the rushing touchdown. That helps someone! - MG
» So far, Stevan Ridley is getting the majority of the touches for the Patriots over Shane Vereen, including a goal-line touchdown. #Belitricks will never die.* - AG
*
» A.J. Green owners are in for a rough Sunday, as the superstar wideout will not return to the game after leaving with a toe injury. *- AG
*
» Knowshon Moreno went down with an elbow injury in the first quarter against the Bills and will not return according to the Dolphins' official Twitter account. Expect Lamar Miller to carry the load for Miami. *- Matt Franciscovich *
» If you rushed to the waiver-wire this week to pick up Matt Asiata, you were quickly rewarded as Matt Cassel found him wide open for a 25-yard touchdown pass -- the first score of Week 2. - Alex Gelhar
» Robert Griffin III is down with a non-contact injury. He looked to be in considerable pain on the sideline with Kirk Cousins warming up. We'll update when we know more. - MG
» Early on, Drew Stanton isn't afraid to get the ball to his playmakers with Michael Floyd and Larry Fitzgerald both seeing targets. Now if we could just do something about Jonathan Dwyer vulturing that touchdown away from Andre Ellington. - MG
» One big surprise from this week's list of inactives -- Carson Palmer is out with a shoulder injury. Drew Stanton will get the start for Arizona. We're still waiting to hear what will happen with players like Doug Martin, Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery. - Marcas Grant