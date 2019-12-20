Bold Predictions

Week 16 bold predictions: Titans upset Saints; Le'Veon Bell gets his revenge!

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 16:

This is the matchup we've been waiting for all season! Le'Veon Bell will face his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday. While with the Steelers from 2013 to '17, Bell led the league with 129 scrimmage yards per game (min. 30 games), but in his first season with the Jets, he's averaging 83.1 scrimmage yards per game. In fact, he has yet to register 100 rushing yards in a game -- but he'll put that streak to an end on Sunday. Bell goes off against his former squad for his best game of the season by racking up at least 130 rush yards and two touchdowns. The AFC East clash between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Saturday is bound to be a good one. In their Week 4 meeting, the Patriots came out victorious by a narrow margin, winning 16-10. This weekend's contest will likely be decided by one thing: turnovers. The Patriots' defense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL in several metrics, leads the league in takeaways with 36, and holding onto the ball is something Josh Allen and the Bills' offense has struggled to do at times. Allen has fumbled 14 times this season (four were lost), and he threw three picks his last time out against New England. This weekend, though, the Bills won't commit a single turnover against Bill Belichick's vaunted unit, which is ultimately enough to lead them to victory. Sunday's Ravens- Browns game features the top-ranked rushing offense and the league's top rusher. The Ravens' rushing attack, featuring Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, has been one of the most exciting units to watch this season. Jackson already broke Michael Vick's QB rushing record, and Baltimore is on pace to break the NFL's single-season rushing record (1978 Patriots, 3,165 yards). On the opposite sideline Sunday will be Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, who leads the league in rushing yards with 1,408. Expect a TON of carries in this game. My guess is these two teams will combine for 350 rush yards. With so much riding on Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, who are fighting for their own standing in the NFC playoffs, the Titans have zero room for error. Since Week 7, when Ryan Tannehill took over as the starter, the Titans' offense ranks in the top five in several categories, including first in red zone TD percentage (84.6). This trend continues against the red-hot Saints. Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry will lead the Titans to an upset victory over the Saints, making the playoff picture slightly more complicated. After stumbling last week against the Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Devlin Hodges need to play well Sunday against the New York Jets. Standing in the way is the Jets' defense -- a unit that has been streaky in 2019. Unfortunately for the Steelers, Gang Green will come to play on Sunday, scoring more points on defense than the Steelers do on offense.

