Week 15 fantasy football matchups preview

Matt Ryan and the Falcons have been the epitome of inconsistency over the past month, but he's a difficult player to sit because of his potential ceiling. The same goes for Julio Jones, who should always be in your lineup (in case you were somehow confused). Starting Calvin Ridley or Mohamed Sanu is more of a questionable gambit. If there's ever a week for Tevin Coleman to be resurrected, this is it. That would also apply, to a lesser extent, to Ito Smith although there's not really enough room for two running backs to eat. Austin Hooper's status for the week doesn't look promising. Then again, his prospects for producing this week are equally uncertain. There haven't been many chances to use the Falcons defense but a matchup against the worst offense in the league might be one of them.