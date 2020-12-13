Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) Miami (8-5) won't have the win to show for it, but it's difficult to not be impressed and inspired by the Dolphins' fight. Miami's defense plays with pride and had reason to be happy with its play, causing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' first three-interception game of his already illustrious career. Two came off deflections and arrived in Kansas City's first three possessions, helping Miami build a 10-0 lead, but its offense didn't take full advantage, which was ultimately the story of the game. Miami didn't maximize possible points scored off turnovers, getting just three points off turnovers in the first half and keeping the door wide open for Kansas City to come roaring back. There was room for encouragement, though, as the Dolphins mounted a valiant comeback effort that fell short, but was commendable. They don't get there without their defensive effort, which also included a fantastic interception from ﻿Xavien Howard﻿, who just keeps on racking them up in 2020. A game that easily could've gotten out of hand ended in a one-score finish because of Miami's fight, which didn't get the Dolphins a win, but is exciting for a team that is still in the thick of the playoff hunt.

2) The Chiefs (12-1) won on Sunday because of their premier, elite speed. At one point early in the second half, ﻿Tyreek Hill had an absurd stat line: Two touches, 32 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His first came on a jet sweep in which Hill got around the edge and simply outran two defenders to the front pylon, and his second was a case of Hill simply sprinting past the corner and safety for a 44-yard strike of a score in a perfect example of just how explosive the Chiefs' offense can be. ﻿Mecole Hardman﻿ returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown, too, again slicing through Miami's coverage simply on the power of his elite speed. Even against the most inspired and stingy defenses, Kansas City is still incredibly difficult to slow down. We can count on death, taxes and the Chiefs producing highlight plays.

3) Tua Tagovailoa﻿ 's greatest ally is time -- time to throw, time to learn, time to adjust and time to apply his new knowledge. ﻿Tony Romo﻿ pointed it out amid Miami's comeback attempt in the fourth, in which Tagovailoa graduated from taking the open man underneath to lofting passes to targets in single coverage and down the seam, hitting ﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ for an excellent touchdown and ﻿Adam Shaheen﻿ along the boundary to extend drives. Tagovailoa seemed to grow more comfortable as the game progressed, and if he follows this trend in the weeks ahead, he'll only get better, even in a loss.