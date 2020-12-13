Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) Miami (8-5) won't have the win to show for it, but it's difficult to not be impressed and inspired by the Dolphins' fight. Miami's defense plays with pride and had reason to be happy with its play, causing Patrick Mahomes' first three-interception game of his already illustrious career. Two came off deflections and arrived in Kansas City's first three possessions, helping Miami build a 10-0 lead, but its offense didn't take full advantage, which was ultimately the story of the game. Miami didn't maximize possible points scored off turnovers, getting just three points off turnovers in the first half and keeping the door wide open for Kansas City to come roaring back. There was room for encouragement, though, as the Dolphins mounted a valiant comeback effort that fell short, but was commendable. They don't get there without their defensive effort, which also included a fantastic interception from Xavien Howard, who just keeps on racking them up in 2020. A game that easily could've gotten out of hand ended in a one-score finish because of Miami's fight, which didn't get the Dolphins a win, but is exciting for a team that is still in the thick of the playoff hunt.
2) The Chiefs (12-1) won on Sunday because of their premier, elite speed. At one point early in the second half, Tyreek Hill had an absurd stat line: Two touches, 32 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His first came on a jet sweep in which Hill got around the edge and simply outran two defenders to the front pylon, and his second was a case of Hill simply sprinting past the corner and safety for a 44-yard strike of a score in a perfect example of just how explosive the Chiefs' offense can be. Mecole Hardman returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown, too, again slicing through Miami's coverage simply on the power of his elite speed. Even against the most inspired and stingy defenses, Kansas City is still incredibly difficult to slow down. We can count on death, taxes and the Chiefs producing highlight plays.
3) Tua Tagovailoa 's greatest ally is time -- time to throw, time to learn, time to adjust and time to apply his new knowledge. Tony Romo pointed it out amid Miami's comeback attempt in the fourth, in which Tagovailoa graduated from taking the open man underneath to lofting passes to targets in single coverage and down the seam, hitting Mike Gesicki for an excellent touchdown and Adam Shaheen along the boundary to extend drives. Tagovailoa seemed to grow more comfortable as the game progressed, and if he follows this trend in the weeks ahead, he'll only get better, even in a loss.
-- Nick Shook
1) The Tampa Bay pass rush showed up at just the right time Sunday -- in the fourth quarter, when Kirk Cousins is at his best. The Vikings QB entered the game with an NFL-best fourth-quarter passer rating of 132. But the Buccaneers (8-5) held Minnesota scoreless in the final quarter thanks largely to a pass rush that overwhelmed with two sacks on each of Minnesota's last two drives. Shaquil Barrett notched two of Tampa Bay's six sacks on the day.
2) Just a day after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gave kicker Dan Bailey a vote of confidence, Bailey gave his coach more reason to be concerned. Bailey missed a PAT, his third missed PAT in the last two weeks, and missed field goals from 36, 54 and 46 yards. It was the kind of performance that can put a kicker suddenly out of work on a Monday morning. If Bailey is still Zimmer's guy, he'll need to rediscover his stroke quickly as the Vikings (6-7) are in danger of playoff elimination.
3) The NFL's No.1 rushing defense looked ordinary at best against Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. The fourth-year pro had 49 yards in the first quarter alone against the Bucs, behind some impressive blocking up front, and consistently broke away from initial contact. Once Tampa Bay built a double-digit lead, Minnesota turned more to the passing game, but Cook still finished 22 for 102 to become the first 100-yard rusher against Tampa Bay since Week 9 of 2019 (Chris Carson).
-- Chase Goodbread
1) On the first drive of the game, former Giants edge rusher Markus Golden blasted Daniel Jones, forced a fumble, and scooped it up to set the tone for the blowout win. The Cardinals defense smothered an immobile Jones with a bevy of stunts. Arizona compiled eight sacks on the day, including a franchise-record five by Haason Reddick. Jones, who missed last week with a hamstring injury, was clearly limited. Unable to escape the pocket, Danny Dimes was a sitting duck for a defense that smelled blood and attacked, sacking the gimpy QB six times. Jones was mercy-benched with 2:34 left in favor of Colt McCoy, who was sacked by Reddick on his first snap. The Cards defense deserves credit for forcing five three-and-outs and allowing just 10 first downs. The Giants offense, however, was an anemic operation. Big Blue totaled just 58 yards in the first half, including 15 net pass yards. It finished with 159 total yards and was a putrid 3-of-12 on third downs. When Jones isn't able to use his legs, New York's offense becomes a predictable operation easily stymied.
2) DeAndre Hopkins owns MetLife Stadium. The star receiver earned his fourth 100-plus yard game in four career games at the arena. Nuk dominated a good Giants defense, catching nine passes on 11 targets for 136 yards. Kyler Murray missed some throws early, but settled down and made plays when necessary, including a mini-Hail Mary to Dan Arnold for a TD to blast open the scoreboard. For the first time in weeks, Murray was able to use his legs, dashing for 52 yards on 10 rushes. The Cards offense was atrocious in the red zone (2-of-7) but didn't need to be perfect with the defense dominating the game.
3) With Arizona running 79 offensive plays (4.9 yards per play), a previously stingy Big Blue (5-8) defense couldn't compensate for its nonexistent offense. The loss snaps the Giants' four-game win streak, and could loosen their grip atop the NFC East, depending on how Washington plays later in the afternoon. The Cards' victory, coupled with the Vikings' loss, pushes Arizona (7-6) back into prime position for the final playoff spot. Snapping a three-game losing streak, Arizona next faces a floundering Philadelphia team to cement its spot in the postseason.
-- Kevin Patra
1) Andy Dalton's victorious return to Cincinnati was supported by a high-flying Cowboys defense that had a knack for creating turnovers. Each of the Bengals' first three possessions ended with lost fumbles; Demarcus Lawrence creating the first, Aldon Smith returning the second for a 79-yard touchdown (Smith's first career score) and the third coming off a big hit made by Darian Thompson. All 17 of the Cowboys' first-half points were scored off those takeaways and the defense sustained a violent tone into the second half when Bengals pass-catchers heard footsteps and the offense failed to score any points. Two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter sealed a Cowboys (4-9) victory in what must be considered the defense's best performance of the year.
2) The Cowboys' defensive effort was necessary given the offense's continuing struggles. The Cowboys were outgained in total yards (309-272), on the wrong end in time of possession, just 5 for 11 on third down, and settled for two field goals inside the red zone. Dalton went 16-of-23 for 185 yards and two TDs, but there were a handful of missed opportunities downfield and his second TD in the fourth quarter was of the garbage time variety. Ezekiel Elliott mustered just 48 yards on 12 carries behind a battered offensive line and failed to find the end zone on the ground -- something he hasn't done since Week 5.
3) Despite the offense digging an early hole, Bengals QB Brandon Allen had a respectable day under center. Allen finished 27-of-36 for 217 yards passing (one TD) and led an offense that had no real issues gaining yards, but plenty of problems holding on to the ball. Giovani Bernard had his first fumble in seven years (since Oct. 6, 2013) on the second play of the game, and the play broke the NFL's longest active streak without a fumble (830 attempts). Bernard was benched in the subsequent drive, but Trayveon Williams quickly coughed it up on a play that resembled Mark Sanchez's infamous butt fumble. It was that kind of day for the Bengals offense, but Allen toughed it out for the Bengals (2-10-1) despite leaving the game late in the fourth with a lower right leg injury. A.J. Green did haul in his 65th career receiving TD though, leaving him one short of Chad Johnson for the Bengals all-time record.
-- Michael Baca
1) Wide receiver A.J. Brown's touchdown reception on Tennessee's opening drive was not only a rock-solid catch-of-the-week candidate, it was a clinic in hand-fighting technique. On a flea-flicker, Brown got a step on Jaguars CB Sidney Jones and, as Ryan Tannehill's deep pass arrived, Brown stuck his left forearm in the crook of Jones' right elbow. That left Jones unable to contest the catch, which Brown made with his right hand only to highlight a win in which the Titans improved to 9-4.
2) On a yards-per-second basis, you won't find a more efficient hurry-up drive than the one Tennessee posted before the half: Two plays, eight seconds, 28 yards, three points. The Titans took possession with :09 left from their own 39. Tannehill immediately picked up 19 on a completion to Corey Davis, who got out of bounds to stop the clock at :05. Then it was a quick slant to Jonnu Smith and a timeout with :01 left before Stephen Gostkowski connected on a 53-yard field goal for a 17-3 halftime lead.
3) Jacksonville's James Robinson joined Tennessee's Derrick Henry , who had 215 yards and two scores on Sunday, and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook as the NFL's only 1,000-yard rushers so far this season, although he was bottled up by the Titans defense for most of the day. Robinson broke a 46-yard run in the fourth quarter to reach the milestone. As big a mess as the Jaguars are, Robinson has justified his team's preseason dump of former first-round pick Leonard Fournette. Perhaps the 1-12 Jaguars won't string out the season with Mike Glennon at quarterback. Once the Derrick Henry Show put the outcome to bed, and after Glennon ended a rough day with a poorly-thrown interception, the Jaguars resurrected Gardner Minshew. Summoned off the bench to play for the first time since Week 7, the second-year pro quickly led the Jaguars' only TD drive of the day. Albeit against a Titans secondary playing softer with a runaway lead, Minshew threw for 178 yards in less than a half.
-- Chase Goodbread
1) Mitchell Trubisky's first half was a floating dream for Matt Nagy and the Bears. Chicago (6-7) gave the QB easy, quick reads and rolled him out of the pocket often. The smart scheme torched a Texans defense that is softer than Charmin. The bevy of short throws allowed Trubisky to build confidence against a bad D, tossing for 178 yards and three TDs in the first half. Finally eschewing his wayward accuracy for a half, the QB hit players in stride for YAC and had several nice throws pinpoint throws to Allen Robinson, including a great anticipation throw for Trubisky's third TD of the first half. Beating Deshaun Watson after having to answer questions all week about the 2017 draft should feel good for Trubisky. It helped that the Bears' first play from scrimmage went for an 80-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery to settle the QB. The offense got slightly muddled in the second half, with Trubisky missing some throws, but it mattered naught on this day against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Now the Bears need to execute a similar game plan against a couple of susceptible defenses the next few weeks.
2) Imagine what this Houston squad (4-9) would look like without Watson. Missing most of his top targets with Brandin Cooks out, Houston's receivers couldn't get open against a good Bears defense. Watson held the ball all day, trying to get receivers open to no avail. Watson was sacked six times. Most of the Texans' positive plays came off of Watson adlibbing and escaping pressure. That's not sustainable offense against good Ds. Watson finished with 219 yards and a TD while completing 70% of his passes. He also rushed seven times for 38 yards. With a limp defense and most of his weapons out, even Watson's magic couldn't provide much of a spark Sunday.
3) Khalil Mack must have been reading those questioning his playmaking recently. The edge rusher was all over early, compiling a sack, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and a pass defended, along with several other pressures that won't show up on the stat sheet. The Bears' defense finally getting off the mat helped snap Chicago's six-game losing streak. The victory keeps them in the hunt for the final l playoff spot as we zoom through the final three weeks.
-- Kevin Patra
1) After getting off to a slow start (punt, punt, fumble), Drew Lock connected with Jerry Jeudy for a 31-yard completion late in the second quarter to set up a two-yard TD pass. Known for the trouble his big arm often gets him into (13 INTs), Lock was conservative in the first half, going 12-of-16 for 85 yards. The Jeudy completion appeared to flip a switch, as Lock proceeded to launch the missiles. He hit wideout K.J. Hamler for a 37-yard TD pass on Denver's first drive of the third quarter. Another deep shot on the ensuing drive, this time to Tim Patrick for 32 yards, helped set up another Broncos TD pass. In all, Lock notched a season-high five completions of 25-plus yards. A 49-yard TD bomb to Hamler with less than four minutes in regulation gave Lock a career-best four TD passes. He went 21-of-27 for 280 yards and threw zero (!) picks for the first time since Week 2.
2) For all of the good Carolina's defense did, the miscues cost it greatly at the end of the day. Early in the second, DROY candidate Jeremy Chinn burst through Denver's protection untouched and blasted Lock for a strip-sack. Efe Obada scooped it up for a 54-yard return to set up a Mike Davis TD. The momentum from that stop was quickly erased by untimely penalties from Brian Burns and Jermaine Carter that extended the Broncos' next drive and led to their first score. Big plays over the top sank the Panthers (4-9) in the second half; Rasul Douglas found himself on the wrong end of several as he struggled to stick with Hamler. The group did impressively force two late-game punts, one of which the offense capitalized to make it 25-20. Unfortunately, the second Hamler score rendered Carolina's ensuing TD null and void as the Panthers left with their seventh one-score loss of 2020.
3) Not much has gone Denver's way, but getting to the QB is an area it's had success in. Entering Week 14, Denver (5-8) ranked ninth in the NFL with 32 sacks. Against the Panthers' ailing O-line, the Broncos made Teddy Bridgewater's day a rough one. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu sacked him for a loss of eight to stall Carolina's second drive, while DE DeMarcus Walker notched one to disrupt the third drive. Denver would add two more in the second half, including one from DT Dre'Mont Jones that stymied a comeback bid with under three minutes remaining in the game.
-- Jelani Scott