Week 12 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

Patriots RBs -- FLEX: The Jets allow just 3.88 yards per carry to running backs this year, but LeGarrette Blount is always a touchdown threat and could rack up carries if the Patriots establish a sizeable early lead. James White and Dion Lewis are now splitting targets, which hurts their weekly floor. Both are worth a flex in deeper PPR leagues, though, as the short passing game remains a staple of the New England offense. Only nine teams have thrown more passes to running backs than the Pats.