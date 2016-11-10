Week 10 Next Gen Stats best value fantasy matchups

Benjamin has been a surprisingly consistent player this season with a reliable floor, despite his volatile reputation. The Week 3 goose egg against the Vikings was the only game in which Benjamin did not record 70 yards and/or a touchdown. The matchup this week at left wide receiver could help him gain access to his ceiling. The Panthers have also moved him into the slot in the red zone to get him matched up with inferior and smaller defenders. Three of Benjamin's four touchdowns this season have come when he lines up in the slot. The 5-foot-10 Chiefs slot corner Steven Nelson has had his issues this season, and won't be able to match up with Benjamin in scoring position.