Wednesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Aug 19, 2020 at 11:48 AM
The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a slew of injuries. Per multiple reporters, TE Dallas Goedert (upper body), DB Sidney Jones (lower body) and RB Boston Scott (lower body) are all day-to-day, while starting RB Miles Sanders is week-to-week with a lower body injury. Veteran DT Fletcher Cox enjoyed a veteran's day off.
  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Renell Wren suffered a significant quadriceps injury in Monday's practice and is seeking a second opinion as to whether have season-ending surgery, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. On the bright side, Cincy is optimistic that safety Shawn Williams, who was carted off this week with a calf injury, could be back by Week 1, Pelissero added.
  • Atlanta Falcons guard Jamon Brown was placed into the concussion protocol.
  • The Buffalo Bills held DL Ed Oliver (hip soreness), OL Jon Feliciano, DT Quinton Jefferson, TE Tommy Sweeney, WR Robert Foster and FB Patrick DiMarco out of practice on Wednesday.
  • New York Jets rookie receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) sat out Wednesday's practice, again, as did cornerbacks Pierre Desir (hamstring) and Brian Poole (dehydration), linebacker James Burgess (back), edge rusher Jabari Zuniga (quad), tackle Cameron Clark (shoulder) and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi (hamstring). Tackle Conor McDermott suffered a knee injury in practice and will undergo an MRI. Off the field, New York officially announced its signing of wide receiver Chris Hogan. In a corresponding move, the Jets waived running back Kenneth Dixon.
  • According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry and edge rusher Derek Rivers were two of eight players to miss part of Pats practice Wednesday.
  • Washington coach Ron Rivera said the team had to be cautious with No. 2 pick Chase Young on Wednesday. The DE is dealing with a hip flexor.
  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that defensive tackle Sheldon Day will be out a bit with a knee injury.
  • Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Frank Clark and receiver Byron Pringle did not practice Wednesday. Second-year safety Juan Thornhill, who is coming off a torn ACL, was back at Chiefs practice Wednesday for limited work.
  • The Tennessee Titans waived seventh-round rookie quarterback Cole McDonald, Pelissero reported, per a source. Tennessee replaced him by signing free-agent QB Trevor Siemian, per his agent. Siemian most recently played for the Jets and missed most of last season with a broken ankle.
  • The New York Giants officially signed kicker Graham Gano and placed wide receiver Cody Core (torn Achilles tendon) on injured reserve.
  • Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice Wednesday after missing a few sessions due to a hamstring issue. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Hopkins' return, per reporters, "It's definitely a positive. He's been chomping at the bit to get back out there. We're going to be start, bring him along slowly. ... Today was a good start and we're going to ease him back into it."

