Titans, QB Trevor Siemian agree to one-year deal

The Trevor Siemian Hive can reassemble.

The quarterback agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, agent Mike McCartney announced Wednesday.

Siemian, a former full-time starter with the Denver Broncos, started one game for the New York Jets last season, during which he suffered a season-ending ankle injury, including torn ligaments.

The 28-year-old spent 2018 backing up Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

During his time in Denver, Siemian proved to be an adequate stand-in who is capable of managing an offense. While he might lack the upside, his experience is something teams look in for a veteran backup.

Siemian will compete with Logan Woodside for the backup duties behind big-money starter Ryan Tannehill.