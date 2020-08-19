Around the NFL

Titans, QB Trevor Siemian agree to one-year deal

Published: Aug 19, 2020 at 01:19 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Trevor Siemian Hive can reassemble.

The quarterback agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, agent Mike McCartney announced Wednesday.

Siemian, a former full-time starter with the Denver Broncos, started one game for the New York Jets last season, during which he suffered a season-ending ankle injury, including torn ligaments.

The 28-year-old spent 2018 backing up Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

During his time in Denver, Siemian proved to be an adequate stand-in who is capable of managing an offense. While he might lack the upside, his experience is something teams look in for a veteran backup.

Siemian will compete with Logan Woodside for the backup duties behind big-money starter Ryan Tannehill.

The Siemian signing comes as the Titans waived seventh-round rookie Cole McDonald, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

