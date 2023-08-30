'We'll see' says Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow practicing next week

Joe Burrow hasn't practiced since straining his calf back in July.
Will Burrow be back on the practice field next week ahead of the team's season opener?
"We'll see," Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor coyly offered Tuesday, via ESPN's Ben Baby.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on July 28 that Burrow was expected to miss "several weeks," and Taylor has done zilch since to provide a more accurate timeline.
Burrow stirred some excitement when he did some jogging and throwing ahead of the Bengals' preseason opener, but progress reports have been rather vague before and since.
Though details have been abundant, it would seem as though Taylor's concern isn't overly abundant, either.
"I think he has a very healthy body," the coach said of Burrow. "And I'm encouraged by that."
As Burrow is looking to make a comeback, he's also looking to come to an agreement on a contract extension -- a very big one, at that. However, Taylor quickly dismissed any notion that Burrow's been kept away from the practice field due to any contract squabbles. When asked if Burrow's lack of practice was in any way linked to a lack of an extension, Taylor quickly replied, "No."
Also on Tuesday, the Bengals released veteran Trevor Siemian, leaving Jake Browning as the Bengals' backup.
"I feel really good about Jake being the No. 2," Taylor said.
So, will Burrow be back at practice soon? Will Joey Franchise take the field for Week 1 against the archrival Cleveland Browns? Will Browning be the Bengals' Week 1 starter?
Taylor's we'll-see retort would seem to cover all of those.