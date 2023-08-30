Around the NFL

'We'll see' says Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow practicing next week

Published: Aug 29, 2023 at 09:08 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Joe Burrow hasn't practiced since straining his calf back in July.

Will Burrow be back on the practice field next week ahead of the team's season opener?

"We'll see," Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor coyly offered Tuesday, via ESPN's Ben Baby.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on July 28 that Burrow was expected to miss "several weeks," and Taylor has done zilch since to provide a more accurate timeline.

Burrow stirred some excitement when he did some jogging and throwing ahead of the Bengals' preseason opener, but progress reports have been rather vague before and since.

Though details have been abundant, it would seem as though Taylor's concern isn't overly abundant, either.

"I think he has a very healthy body," the coach said of Burrow. "And I'm encouraged by that."

Related Links

As Burrow is looking to make a comeback, he's also looking to come to an agreement on a contract extension -- a very big one, at that. However, Taylor quickly dismissed any notion that Burrow's been kept away from the practice field due to any contract squabbles. When asked if Burrow's lack of practice was in any way linked to a lack of an extension, Taylor quickly replied, "No."

Also on Tuesday, the Bengals released veteran Trevor Siemian﻿, leaving Jake Browning as the Bengals' backup.

"I feel really good about Jake being the No. 2," Taylor said.

So, will Burrow be back at practice soon? Will Joey Franchise take the field for Week 1 against the archrival Cleveland Browns? Will Browning be the Bengals' Week 1 starter?

Taylor's we'll-see retort would seem to cover all of those.

Related Content

news

Veteran TE Jimmy Graham makes Saints' initial 53-man roster for 2023 NFL season

Jimmy Graham's return to New Orleans became complete on Tuesday when the veteran tight end made the Saints' initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Patriots waive backup QBs Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham in surprising cutdown day cuts

In a pair of surprising moves, the Patriots waived backup quarterbacks Baily Zappe and Malik Cunningham. Incumbent starter Mac Jones is now the only QB on the team's roster.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list after no trade, will miss at least four games 

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform list after no trade materialized, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. 
news

Cowboys acquire CB Noah Igbinoghene from Dolphins for CB Kelvin Joseph

The Dolphins are sending cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, to the Cowboys in exchange for CB Kelvin Joseph, a 2021 second-round selection. 
news

Damar Hamlin makes Bills' initial 53-man roster

The Damar Hamlin comeback story continues to chug along. Hamlin has made the Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
news

Patriots trading veteran kicker Nick Folk to Titans

Another kicker is on the move. The New England Patriots traded veteran Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints release veteran cornerback Bradley Roby ahead of roster deadline

Bradley Roby's third stop in his NFL journey will not see a third season. The Saints are releasing the veteran corner after two seasons in New Orleans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Broncos acquire kicker Wil Lutz from Saints in trade, send TE Albert Okwuegbunam to Eagles

Sean Payton hasn't stopped bringing in reinforcements from his old shop. The Denver Broncos have traded for kicker ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ from the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Bills LB Von Miller to begin 2023 NFL season on PUP, out at least four games

The Buffalo Bills will be without star edge rusher Von Miller for at least the first four games of the 2023 season.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson downplays 'Super Bowl' expectations: 'I'm not the only one here'

Anthony Richardson's selection in Indy brings hope that the Florida product will end the string of subpar QB play that has plagued the franchise, and they'd return to the mountain Peyton Manning once took them.
news

RB Dalvin Cook thinks Jets winning Super Bowl is 'very realistic': 'That's why I'm here'

Expectations are Empire State Building-high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the offseason additions of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook. Cook believes Gang Green can break the 55-year streak of Super Bowl futility.