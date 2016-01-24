Wayne: More on line for Peyton than Brady on Sunday

"It's a huge legacy for Peyton Manning because as we all know, he's on the back-end of his football career," Wayne said. "And then he's going against his arch-nemesis Tom Brady. The schedule during the regular season is built around these two great quarterbacks, and so now they're in the playoffs. So if Peyton can't beat Tom Brady, the stigma will be, well he's one of the greatest regular-season quarterbacks to ever play the game."