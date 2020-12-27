Around the NFL

Washington will start Dwayne Haskins at QB vs. Panthers; Alex Smith (calf) not ready

Published: Dec 27, 2020 at 11:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Alex Smith isn't quite ready to return to action yet.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Smith won't play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers due to a calf injury. Washington will start ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿, per sources informed of the decision.

Smith's calf continues to keep him out of action after he suffered the injury in the first half of Week 14.

After being labeled as a full participant in practice on Friday, there was hope Smith might return for the NFC East leaders this week. Alas, he'll sit at least another week.

Smith missing action gives Haskins another chance to redeem himself after a tumultuous week. Pictures surfaced of the Washington QB maskless at what he called a "private birthday party" with his girlfriend after last week's loss, breaking COVID-19 protocol. The second-year signal-caller was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy after the reckless decision. 

Haskins apologized for the error.

Now he'll have the chance to prove himself on the field.

Against a Panthers team that has lost eight of its past nine games, Washington has a chance to take a firm grip of the NFC East and could clinch the division title with a win and a New York Giants loss.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Eagles

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who missed last week with a calf injury, said he's "making the right steps to be ready for Sunday." He is, in fact, expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick comes off bench to lead Dolphins' comeback win vs. Raiders; Tagovailoa still starter

Once again, Dolphins coach Brian Flores benched Tua Tagovailoa for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of a winnable game. This time, Miami won.
news

Less optimism surrounding Washington QB Alex Smith's availability vs. Panthers

Alex Smith's latest comeback has hit a snag. The Washington QB's calf felt a bit sore Saturday, leaving less optimism that he'll be able to start against the Panthers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
news

2020 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action around the league in Week 16.
news

Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to first playoff berth since 2007 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playoff-bound for the first time since the 2007 season following their blowout win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
news

Browns place four WRs, including Jarvis Landry, on COVID-19 list

The Browns announced they have placed wide receivers Rashard Higgins, ﻿KhaDarel Hodge﻿, Jarvis Landry and ﻿Donovan Peoples-Jones﻿ and linebacker Jacob Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Tom Brady sets Buccaneers franchise record with 34th TD pass during rout over Lions

Tom Brady is now in the Buccaneers history books. The veteran quarterback set a Tampa Bay record for TD passes in a single season in Saturday's 47-7 win vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

Matthew Stafford suffers ankle injury early in Lions' loss to Bucs

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not return to Saturday's game against the Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.
news

Jaguars QB Mike Glennon back in starting lineup for game vs. Bears 

After briefly turning back to Minshew Mania, the Jaguars have made yet another change at QB, going back to Mike Glennon for their Week 16 clash against the Bears.
news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 16 NFL games

The full inactive reports for all three Saturday Week 16 NFL games.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16 of 2020 season

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the Eagles are activating ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿, and he will play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in a must-win game.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW