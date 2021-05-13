Washington to limit rookie minicamp attendance following COVID case

There will be no new faces added to Washington's roster coming out of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

The Washington Football Team had one of its rookie tryout players test positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. As a result, the three-day camp set to begin Friday will only include its draft picks and players from last year's team who are eligible to participate, Rapoport added.

Fortunately for Washington, it selected 10 players during draft weekend, including four in the first two days. Ron Rivera & Co. opted not to add a quarterback, choosing instead to continue building around the game's most important position. The camp will provide the coaching staff with a first look at linebacker Jamin Davis, who was the No. 19 overall pick.