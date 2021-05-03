Around the NFL

Ron Rivera: Washington had 'big conversation' about trading up to draft a QB

Published: May 03, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Football Team no longer has a young, highly drafted quarterback to groom as a franchise signal-caller. Savvy veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to start with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen battling for backup duties in 2021. The long-term plan remains a question mark.

Sitting with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 draft and watching quarterbacks ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and ﻿Mac Jones﻿ fall out of the top 10, Washington could have tried to make a move up the draft board. Instead, it stuck pat and selected athletic linebacker ﻿Jamin Davis﻿, after the two signal-callers were snapped up before WFT was on the clock.

Washington coach Ron Rivera joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday in the aftermath of the draft. He said that while there were discussions about potentially trading up for a QB, the club didn't want to part with the assets it would have taken to leap up the board.

"It was a big conversation we had, talking about the quarterback position, talking about the young men that we really liked a lot, but we also talked about an opportunity to solidify some other things, and if we dealt too much draft capital, we'd lose that opportunity," Rivera said. "We just thought, maybe if we slip to the right number, we could go ahead and do it. So there was a conversation. But we really felt strongly about just holding and just trying to fill the rest of the needs."

The Chicago Bears leaped up from No. 20 overall -- one pick behind Washington -- to No. 11 to draft Fields. Chicago sent the 20th pick, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 fifth-rounder, and a 2022 fourth to the Giants. Presuming it would have taken Washington a similar haul to get in the range to draft Fields -- though it's unlikely New York would have been keen on helping a division rival secure its franchise QB -- Washington decided to keep its assets.

Rivera is thrilled that he was able to land Davis, who projects as a coverage linebacker with the speed and tenacity to be a difference-maker behind Washington's scary defensive line.

"The nice thing about what we got, is we got a young man that can run," he said. "He can play football. He's got position flex, there's a couple spots that he could play for us. If something were to happen, he could also play the third spot. So we just like who he is."

With Fitzpatrick under center and the free-agent additions of Curtis Samuel on offense and William Jackson III on defense, along with a solid draft class, Washington believes it could be the first back-to-back NFC East division winner since 2003-2004 (Eagles).

"You know the scary word: potential," Rivera noted. "And we potentially could be a very good football team. But the biggest thing we got to do, is we got to, once we got an opportunity to start working again, we got to start improving and getting better as a football team. We've got a lot of things to kind of work through. We've got to learn to really play the way we need to play to be consistently good. We had some inconsistency last year. There's some things we're going to work to improve on. But I just like the direction we're headed. I think we've got an awful lot of young men that fit into the culture, they fit into the organization, they fit our football team, so we're excited about getting a chance to work with these guys."

With Fitzpatrick on a one-year deal and inexperience behind him, Washington's future under center remains a question. It's not one that Rivera sounds worried about answering now. The coach is comfortable playing out the season with his QBs. Then Washington can consider its options moving forward next year.

Related Content

news

Bills exercise fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Buffalo Bills made the no-brainer decisions to exercise the fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds. The two staples of the Bills' starting units are now under contract through the 2022 season.
news

Falcons declining fifth-year option on TE Hayden Hurst

The Atlanta Falcons added a game-breaking tight end in ﻿Kyle Pitts﻿ with the No. 4 overall pick over the weekend. Incumbent TE ﻿Hayden Hurst﻿ will become a free agent next offseason.
news

Packers GM reiterates 'we want Aaron (Rodgers) to be our quarterback'

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has been at the center of the Aaron Rodgers storm. The GM reiterated to Peter King of NBC Sports that the club's relationship with Rodgers is not permanently damaged.
news

Group of 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan to tell him they were alive Sunday

After San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he couldn't guarantee anybody in the world would be alive Sunday, some of his players called to assure him that they were indeed still breathing.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: Everyone will know 'when it's the right time' to play Justin Fields

The Bears' aggressive trade for coveted QB prospect Justin Fields instantly cultivated a buzz unfamiliar to the franchise in years. Naturally, everyone wants to know when Fields will take the field. Matt Nagy shares that enthusiasm, but the question isn't one he's ready to answer.
news

Vic Fangio says QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split practice reps '50-50'

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ are set to compete for the starting job in Denver and will split reps to figure it all out, according to head coach Vic Fangio. 
news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
news

Belichick: 2021 was last draft for Patriots research director Ernie Adams

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Saturday that 2021 will be the last draft for longtime research director Ernie Adams. 
news

Two long snappers selected in sixth round of 2021 draft

The end of the sixth round presented us with a short run on long snappers. Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher came off the board at 222nd overall to the Carolina Panthers, and three picks later, Michigan snapping specialist Camaron Cheeseman went to Washington at 225.
news

'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

This year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, and in this 2021's reimagined format, Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore took home the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy. 
news

Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

The Indianapolis Colts' QB room will look vastly different in 2021, as the squad has Carson Wentz slotted as the starter and picked up Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW