Washington QB Alex Smith: 'I couldn't sleep at night' if I didn't try to return

It's really incredible when you take a step back and look at Smith's career as a whole, and especially his time in Washington. Smith was the former franchise savior who became a successful reclamation project in Kansas City, but was eventually cast aside yet again for a younger, better player. That's what led him to the nation's capital, where he signed a lucrative deal and was ready to finally call a franchise his own in his final decade of professional football.

Then his leg snapped, Smith nearly lost the limb due to the aforementioned complications, he was forced into a complicated contraption of a brace known as an external fixator, and football seemed to be the last thing on anyone's mind.

In a football world that never stops, Washington was forced to move on, drafting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and essentially handing him the keys halfway through the 2019 season. Now, Smith returns to a franchise that looks much different than it did when he was carted off the field in 2018 -- so different, even its name has changed.

"I think tough to put into words, all the emotions and thoughts leading up to this, especially once I found out," Smith said of his activation from the PUP list. "Certainly, the last few days, obviously have been really, really special. To dare to think about even practicing 670 days ago, whatever it was, to think about that back then, how scary that seemed and daunting as it seemed not only to attempt but even to put it out there and think about it, and then to finally lace up the cleats, to throw my jersey on again and put my helmet on and go out there was such a good feeling.

"The butterflies, the feeling that you get in your gut going out there, it had been so long since I had felt that. So good to be amongst my teammates on the field again, all the little things. So, like I said, hard to sum up into words but thankful for this next step and really it's kinda what it was. Looking forward to taking this one on just like the rest of 'em."

The next step is unclear. Coach Ron Rivera has maintained Smith would be in the mix for playing time at the position if he was medically allowed to play, though it's pretty clear the future lies with Haskins. Smith could be a highly paid veteran mentor, and perhaps one that pushes Haskins, or he could truly shock the world and win the job.

"I think those two things are not mutually exclusive," Smith said. "I think you can have, in a healthy situation, I think you want competition, especially in the quarterback room. I think you have to have it, I think it has to be a part of your culture, it has to be about what you do day in, day out. Listen, I mean no one's going to win every single time at everything, I think it's about embracing challenge, embracing competition ... for us as well, it's also about supporting each other, whoever is out there, whoever is rolling.

... "When I get my opportunity, I go out there and compete my tail off. At the same time, when I'm not, I try to help these guys. We got three young quarterbacks and they all have a bright future and, for me, I put that hat on as well. I feel like I can do both. That isn't too hard to do."

The future remains uncertain, but for Smith to even have arrived at this point is a massive achievement. It's easy to think anything after this is just a bonus, but it's evident the quiet competitor in Smith isn't content with that.

He is happy to be here, though. Eighteen months ago, that wasn't guaranteed and for that, Smith is grateful.