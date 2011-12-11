Washington active for Titans despite missing practice all week

Wide receiver Nate Washington is active on Sunday for the Tennessee Titans' Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Washington's availability had been in doubt after being held out of practice all week due to a ankle injury. He had been listed as questionable.
Washington leads the Titans with 53 receptions for 668 yards. He has scored four touchdowns, second on the team behind wideout Damian Williams.
Titans inactives include: QB Rusty Smith, DB Jason McCourty, LB Barrett Rudd, LB Patrick Bailey, OL Kevin Matthews, OL Byron Stingley, and DL Zach Clayton.
Inactives for the Saints include: RB Mark Ingram, DE Turk McBride, LB Jonathan Casillas, DB Leigh Torrence, OL William Robinson, WR Adrian Arrington, and DL Sedrick Ellis.