Bears reiterate Chicago stadium options have been 'exhausted' 

The Bears have played at Soldier Field for more than half a century. Indiana lawmakers are attempting to lure them from the Windy City with a plan to finance and build a domed stadium in Hammond, about 25 miles from their current home on Lake Michigan's shore.

The Illinois General Assembly responded with legislation that would give tax breaks to so-called megaprojects of at least $100 million, a plan that would encompass the Bears' proposal to build a complex on a 326-acre tract of land they own in Arlington Heights.

"Both of the sites are excellent sites," Warren said last month.