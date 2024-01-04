Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Jonathan Ledbetter says 'it takes a village' to raise kids in need

Ledbetter has participated in multiple public speaking forums on the topic of mental health in recent years, including acting as the keynote speaker at the Black Men's Brain Health Conference at Arizona State University last February. But it was his first speaking engagement that he said impacted him the most, showing him the power of his platform to help others.

Ledbetter had returned to his own high school in Tucker, Georgia, to speak to some of the students, sharing his mental health journey and giving advice. While Ledbetter said he wasn't sure what to expect at first, the eagerness with which the students approached him was unprecedented, driving home for him the full impact his words can have on kids.

"I was answering questions for probably an hour and a half, just about ways to cope with anger, ways to cope with sadness, ways to cope with finding new friends, ways to cope with coming to a new school, and depression, and just everything: relationships with parents, relationships with coaches, teachers, homework, studying," Ledbetter said. "It was just like, man, these kids want to know. They really want to know, and they really want help. And they just need somebody to ask them what they need. And I was like, this is so cool, man -- I'll do this every year."

Ledbetter particularly remembers having a conversation with one football player who described feeling like he'd lost himself after suffering an ACL injury. Ledbetter, who had overcome the same injury in 2020, said it felt like fate to be able to share his experience with someone in the same position, offering support and advice on how to navigate the complex emotions that come with such a challenging physical setback. Ledbetter ended up taking on this student as a long-term mentee, the first of multiple high schoolers that he's taken under his wing since then.

"It's so crazy because people are like, 'I'm not a role model, I'm not that,' but it doesn't matter. As long as you're playing this game, as long as you have that shield in front of you, these kids think you're a superman," he said. "And I don't think people realize that part of it, like, they're so eager and willing to just take any piece of information from you, if they can talk to you."