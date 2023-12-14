Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Zaire Franklin driven to help empower young women

Shelice's Angels -- named after Franklin's late mother and created to honor her and his grandmother, two strong women who raised him -- offers young women the opportunities and resources to help build self-esteem and become equipped to eventually enter the professional workforce.

"As professional athletes, I think it's easy for us to host a football camp, it's easy for us to go into the sports teams and motivate them and inspire them, because just our presence is an inspiration to those guys," he said in an NFL Inspire Change feature. "Sometimes the young women are the group that's the most overlooked."

The foundation's "crown jewel" event, in Franklin's eyes, is its business academy, an annual two-day affair that includes guest speakers from the community and a simulation that teaches roughly 30 young women from two Philadelphia schools about running a business. The foundation also hosts financial literacy seminars and takes groups of students on class trips to the headquarters of businesses such as Meta, Google, HB Sports & Entertainment and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The most rewarding part for Franklin? Seeing the young women blossom in the program. Two girls in particular, Mahogany and Danica, have been part of the organization since its inception.

"I remember meeting them when they were in middle school," Franklin said. "They have become so confident and full of life, and to hear them talk about the program and how it has inspired and helped them fills my heart."

All 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees will receive up to a $55,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice, courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Franklin's nomination coincides with his emergence as one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL. After spending his first three pro seasons primarily on special teams, Franklin started 11 games in 2021, then moved into a full-time starting job in 2022, logging a career-best 167 tackles (fourth-most in the NFL), three sacks and two forced fumbles. This season, Franklin has a league-high 144 tackles, with another pair of forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.